Goldman Sachs trials AI coding agent Devin
Goldman Sachs is bringing an AI coding agent called Devin into its tech team.
The idea is to let Devin handle the repetitive stuff—like coding, debugging, and writing documentation—so human developers can focus on bigger, more interesting projects.
It's all about humans and AI teaming up for better results.
Devin will help the 12,000 developers at Goldman Sachs
This move highlights how serious Goldman Sachs is about using AI for smarter, more efficient work—not replacing people, but making their jobs easier.
Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti put it simply: it's about humans and AI working side by side to get more done.
With 12,000 developers already on board, Devin will help them level up without anyone losing their spot.