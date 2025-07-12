Goldman Sachs trials AI coding agent Devin

Devin will help the 12,000 developers at Goldman Sachs

This move highlights how serious Goldman Sachs is about using AI for smarter, more efficient work—not replacing people, but making their jobs easier.

Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti put it simply: it's about humans and AI working side by side to get more done.

With 12,000 developers already on board, Devin will help them level up without anyone losing their spot.