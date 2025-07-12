US and India progressing on interim trade deal Business Jul 12, 2025

The US and India are about to seal a temporary trade deal that could drop tariffs on Indian goods to under 20%.

This move would help Indian products stand out against other Asian exports, which still face higher US tariffs.

The agreement may be finalized before August 1, 2025, which would help avoid tariff hikes, and will set the stage for more detailed talks later this year.