Swiggy boosts ESOP scheme with ₹150 cr new grant
Swiggy just rolled out nearly 39 lakh stock options for its employees—worth about ₹150 crore—to keep the team motivated as the company explores new directions beyond food delivery.
This comes right after Swiggy launched Crew (an AI-powered travel and lifestyle concierge app) and Pyng (a marketplace for professional services), signaling a push to become more than just your go-to for food.
Why Swiggy's stock option giveaway is a big deal
Swiggy's move isn't just about perks—it's about keeping employees invested while the company grows fast and tries new things.
Even though revenue jumped 45% last quarter, losses nearly doubled, so giving employees a stake in the future feels like a smart way to keep everyone on board during this big shift.
If you're curious about how big startups keep their teams excited—and what's next for Swiggy beyond food—this is one to watch.