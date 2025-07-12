Swiggy boosts ESOP scheme with ₹150 cr new grant

Why Swiggy's stock option giveaway is a big deal

Swiggy's move isn't just about perks—it's about keeping employees invested while the company grows fast and tries new things.

Even though revenue jumped 45% last quarter, losses nearly doubled, so giving employees a stake in the future feels like a smart way to keep everyone on board during this big shift.

If you're curious about how big startups keep their teams excited—and what's next for Swiggy beyond food—this is one to watch.