Trump announces 35% tariff on Canadian exports

'Canada's not stopping fentanyl...trade barriers hurt us'

This isn't just about taxes on stuff crossing borders—it's part of a bigger fight.

Trump says Canada isn't doing enough to stop fentanyl from coming into the US and claims Canadian trade barriers hurt American businesses.

Earlier this year, Canada slapped tariffs on $20.7 billion worth of US goods in response to earlier moves, but they haven't fired back yet after this latest hike.

Trump's warning: if Canada retaliates again, even higher tariffs could follow—risking more tension, messier negotiations, and uncertainty for jobs and prices on both sides of the border.