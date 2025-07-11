Bitcoin breaks records, soaring past $118,000

Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high of $118,000 on July 11, 2025. This milestone comes as big investment firms and tech companies pile in, showing that crypto is becoming way more mainstream.

Major firms like BlackRock and Fidelity are boosting Bitcoin Major players like BlackRock and Fidelity are pouring money into Bitcoin ETFs, making the coin scarcer and driving up its price.

Companies such as MicroStrategy and GameStop are also boosting their Bitcoin stashes, treating it as a serious asset—not just internet hype.

Recent laws have made crypto rules clearer Recent laws like the GENIUS Act have made crypto rules clearer, while pro-crypto moves from the Trump administration have given investors more confidence.

Plus, Bitcoin's rise is tracking with gains in tech stocks like NVIDIA—signaling that risk-taking is back in style for now.