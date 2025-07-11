Next Article
Under Armour records ₹500 crore revenues in FY25 in India
Under Armour just crossed ₹500 crore in revenue for FY25 in India—a jump of over 25% from last year.
Not bad for a company that only entered the Indian market in 2019.
Brand aims to triple its India sales by FY30
The brand isn't slowing down.
With 49 stores and online shops already running, Under Armour wants to triple its India sales over the next five to six years and open up to 10 new stores every year in top locations.
Neeraj Chopra leads a strong roster of brand endorsers
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra leads their team of endorsers, helping make Under Armour a familiar name among young sports fans.
New signings like Jay Shah, Jyotika Dutta, Rishika Khajuria, and Tejaswin Shankar are also joining the movement.