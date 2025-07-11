Silver skyrockets to 13-Year peak, exceeding $38 globally
Silver is making headlines after jumping past $38 an ounce globally, its highest since 2012. It's up 25% so far in 2025, nearly keeping pace with gold.
What's driving the surge? Investors are piling in thanks to global tensions and economic uncertainty, plus silver was seen as undervalued compared to gold earlier this year.
₹1,11,750 per kilo on MCX
India is riding the same wave, with silver prices on the MCX hitting a record ₹1,11,750 per kilo. Traders are buying in big for September deliveries, hoping momentum continues.
Local prices aren't just about global trends—they're also shaped by how the rupee stacks up against the dollar and that all-important gold-silver ratio.
If the rupee drops further or global demand stays hot, expect even more action from spot traders here.