HDB Financial's IPO impact on unlisted shares Business Jul 11, 2025

HDB Financial's recent IPO didn't go as planned—it listed at ₹835 per share, way below its unlisted price of ₹1,250.

This letdown has spooked investors and sparked a sharp drop (about 18-20% from their highs) in the unlisted shares of other big names like NSDL, NSE, and Tata Capital.