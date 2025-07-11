India's direct tax collection dips 1.3% in Q1
India's net direct tax collection fell by 1.34% this year, landing at ₹5.63 lakh crore as of July 10, 2025.
The main reason? Tax refunds shot up by 38%, hitting ₹1.02 lakh crore—a sign the government is processing them faster and improving taxpayer services.
Gross collections grew to ₹6.65 lakh crore
Gross collections actually grew to ₹6.65 lakh crore, with corporate taxes making up ₹2.89 lakh crore and non-corporate taxes at ₹3.57 lakh crore.
After all those refunds, though, the final number dipped a bit compared to last year.
Advance tax collections inched up too
Advance tax collections inched up too, suggesting that economic activity might be holding steady despite policy changes.
For anyone curious about how India manages its money or how new tax policies play out in real life—this is a snapshot of those shifts in action.