India's direct tax collection dips 1.3% in Q1

Gross collections actually grew to ₹6.65 lakh crore, with corporate taxes making up ₹2.89 lakh crore and non-corporate taxes at ₹3.57 lakh crore. After all those refunds, though, the final number dipped a bit compared to last year.

Advance tax collections inched up too, suggesting that economic activity might be holding steady despite policy changes.

For anyone curious about how India manages its money or how new tax policies play out in real life—this is a snapshot of those shifts in action.