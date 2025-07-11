Next Article
Global markets stumble amid Trump's trade war escalation
Global stocks dropped sharply after President Trump announced fresh tariffs on countries like Japan and Malaysia, starting August 1.
The move surprised investors and brought back worries about global trade.
New tariffs could mean pricier imports
These new tariffs—ranging from 25% to 40%—are meant to make trade "fairer" for the US but could mean pricier imports and higher costs for everyone.
If you shop international brands or follow tech and travel prices, you might feel the impact.
European stock indexes fell about 1%, and London's FTSE also slipped as UK economic numbers disappointed.
Meanwhile, oil prices and the US dollar went up as traders scrambled to adjust to the latest twist in global trade tensions.