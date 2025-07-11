YC-Backed Apolink raises $4.3 million for satellite connectivity

Apolink, started by 19-year-old Onkar Singh Batra and backed by Y Combinator, just secured $4.3 million in seed funding from big names like 468 Capital and Rebel Fund. The goal? Build a round-the-clock network for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that keeps people connected anywhere.

Apolink is rolling out 32 satellites Apolink is rolling out 32 satellites using a mix of radio-frequency and optical tech to wipe out dead zones.

Each ring can handle up to 256 users at once, with speeds of 9.6 kbps and latency dropping from about 10-15 seconds down to just a couple of seconds as more satellites go live.

The system works with gear companies already have The system works with gear companies already have, so no special terminals required.

There's serious interest too: Apolink has over $140 million in letters of intent from Earth observation and communication firms eager for this service.