DMart's Q1 profit declines amid rising competition
DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, saw its Q1 profit dip just a bit—₹773 crore this year versus ₹774 crore last year—even though sales jumped 16%.
The main culprits? Rising operating costs and fierce competition from fast delivery apps like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.
Online players like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart are big competitors now
Profit margins dropped to 4.7% from last year's 5.5%, showing how tough the retail game has become.
DMart, known for its discount-friendly prices, is feeling the squeeze from higher wages, expansion costs, and rivals like Reliance and Vishal Mega Mart—not to mention all those online quick-commerce players shaking things up.