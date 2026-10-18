Trump wants 60-days to analyze impact of Russian sanctions waiver
What's the story
US President Donald Trump recently announced a temporary suspension of sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports. The announcement comes amid rising energy prices due to the ongoing war with Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a 60-day review period is underway to assess the economic impact of this decision. Critics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, fear it could further empower Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Order details
Trump waives key sanctions under Graham Act
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the Lindsey Graham Act.
The act was signed last month at the request of lawmakers looking to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The measures, which included tariffs on Russian goods and penalties on countries buying Russian oil and gas, were scheduled to take effect next week.
Review rationale
Rubio explains Trump's concerns about global economic impact
Rubio explained that Trump wants to take this time to analyze the potential global and US economic impact of imposing sanctions and tariffs.
He pointed out that the Graham Act calls for not just sanctions on Russia but also tariffs on goods from countries importing Russian energy supplies, complicating matters further.
Energy concerns
India factor in decision to waive Russia sanctions
Rubio highlighted India's heavy reliance on Russian oil, despite diversifying its energy supplies.
This was a factor in the decision to waive sanctions under the Act.
He also defended a separate US agreement with Russia to increase diesel supplies to global markets, saying it was necessary given rising fuel prices amid the Iran war and energy supply disruptions.
Criticism
Ukraine warns US move could empower Putin
The executive order has drawn criticism from Zelenskiy, who warned it could embolden Putin and prolong the war.
Senator Darline Graham, a South Carolina Republican, disagreed with Trump's decision and planned to discuss it with him when he campaigns for her next week.
"Personally, I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia," she told reporters on Saturday. "Because I don't trust Putin and I don't trust Russia."