Trump's crypto set to unlock $40B market cap

The Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) crypto will unlock 20% of its tokens for trading on Ethereum starting September 1, 2025. Early investors got in at $0.015-$0.05 per token, and WLFI futures are already trading around $0.42, pushing the project's fully diluted value past $40 billion.

Presale raised $2.26 billion from over 85,000 wallets Over 85,000 wallets joined WLFI's presale, raising a massive $2.26 billion.

Those early backers can now claim their tokens using an audited Lockbox smart contract launched on August 25, 2025.

Trumps hold nearly $9 billion worth of tokens The Trumps hold about 22.5 billion WLFI tokens—worth nearly $9 billion at current prices—but only a fraction is being unlocked now (about 5% of the total supply).

Most tokens from the presale and those held by founders/advisors remain locked until future community votes decide otherwise.

Financial experts warn on potential risks Some financial experts aren't sold on WLFI's model, which involves issuing new tokens at higher prices—a move they say could put investor money at risk and lead to overvaluation.

Still, WLFI is promoting its $1 stablecoin and is pursuing a Coinbase listing as it tries to build out its ecosystem.