Trump's Greenland tariff drama could shake up $100 billion in US-EU trade
President Trump is threatening 10% tariffs on countries like Denmark, France, Germany, and more—basically to pressure them into selling Greenland.
The EU isn't having it: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called their response "unflinching" and the EU has a previously prepared tariff list that could affect about $100 billion of US exports.
This back-and-forth could seriously mess with trade between the US and Europe.
Why does it matter?
If these tariffs go through, big US industries—think aerospace (like Boeing), cars (BMWs, Mercedes), whiskey, and soybeans—could take a hit.
The EU is meeting this week to talk next steps, while Trump is already threatening even higher tariffs on things like French wine.
With both sides digging in, this could mean pricier goods and bigger global tensions that might just end up affecting what we buy—or how much we pay for it.