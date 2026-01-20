Trump's Greenland tariff drama could shake up $100 billion in US-EU trade

Why does it matter?

If these tariffs go through, big US industries—think aerospace (like Boeing), cars (BMWs, Mercedes), whiskey, and soybeans—could take a hit.

The EU is meeting this week to talk next steps, while Trump is already threatening even higher tariffs on things like French wine.

With both sides digging in, this could mean pricier goods and bigger global tensions that might just end up affecting what we buy—or how much we pay for it.