Trump's tariffs could push 875,000 Americans into poverty: Study
A Yale Budget Lab study finds that tariffs from Trump's presidency could increase the number of Americans living in poverty by up to 875,000, especially those already struggling to make ends meet.
These extra costs on imported essentials are hitting low-income families the hardest.
The Supreme Court is now set to review whether these tariffs actually went beyond presidential authority.
Average household incomes to drop by over $2,000
Researchers say the poverty rate could rise from 10.4% to 10.7%, with up to 650,000 more people—many of them kids—falling below the poverty line by 2026.
On top of that, average household incomes are projected to drop due to the tariffs, with lower-income families feeling it most.
Economists warn tariffs have slowed down GDP growth
While White House officials push back against these findings and point to past economic growth under similar policies, economists warn that the tariffs have slowed down GDP growth and pushed unemployment higher.