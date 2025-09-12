Trump's tariffs could push 875,000 Americans into poverty: Study Business Sep 12, 2025

A Yale Budget Lab study finds that tariffs from Trump's presidency could increase the number of Americans living in poverty by up to 875,000, especially those already struggling to make ends meet.

These extra costs on imported essentials are hitting low-income families the hardest.

The Supreme Court is now set to review whether these tariffs actually went beyond presidential authority.