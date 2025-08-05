Next Article
TSMC is suing employees for trying to leak Apple chip info
TSMC, the company behind Apple's future iPhone chips, just caught a serious attempt to steal its top-secret 2nm chip tech.
After spotting some weird data activity, TSMC launched an internal probe and found several employees trying to leak these details—they've now been fired and are facing lawsuits.
Taiwan government is expected to take action
This breach is a big deal because TSMC's 2nm chips are set to power Apple's upcoming iPhone 18.
While no Apple-specific designs were leaked, the incident highlights how fierce the race is in the chip world.
Taiwan's government is expected to crack down hard, showing just how high the stakes are for both national security and keeping that tech edge.