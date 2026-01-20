TVS hires ex-JLR tech boss Nick Rogers to supercharge innovation
TVS Motor Company is set to bring Nick Rogers, the former product engineering head at Jaguar Land Rover, on board as part of its senior leadership team of Engineering and Technology.
He'll be working out of Bengaluru next month, with a big focus on growing Norton motorcycles and pushing electric vehicle projects.
Why does this matter?
TVS has committed ₹5,000 crore to future mobility tech and picked up Italy's Engines Engineering to boost its prototyping game.
With more than 2,000 engineers behind the scenes, they're aiming to shake up India's electric two-wheeler scene.
Rogers will also help take Norton global.
Who's Nick Rogers?
Rogers served for 22 years at JLR. Since April 2024 he's been the chairman of EVR Motor, bringing loads of experience in both traditional and electric vehicles.