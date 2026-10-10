TypeSafe launches Jev and raises $870 million at $7.5B valuation
Business
TypeSafe just launched its new AI model, Jev, and it's already shaking things up, raising $870 million and landing a $7.5 billion valuation.
Backed by big names like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia, Jev debuted in September 2026 and is now powering automation for a third of Fortune 500 companies.
Jev outputs calibrated probabilities for automation
Unlike typical AI models that spit out text, Jev uses a transformer setup to generate probabilities ("calibrated decisions"), making business automation faster and with fewer tokens.
Built by Diogo Almeida, formerly a researcher at OpenAI, Sasha Sheng, former Meta research engineer, and Erik Gafni, an engineer and entrepreneur, Jev was designed specifically for automating tasks rather than generating text or code.