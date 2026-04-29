U.A.E. leaves OPEC May 1 to reach 5 million bpd Business Apr 29, 2026

The U.A.E. just announced it's leaving OPEC starting May 1, mainly to chase its own economic goals and because of the instability from the U.S.-Iran conflict.

With concerns over oil export routes like the Strait of Hormuz, the U.A.E. wants more control over its future, and plans to ramp up oil production to 5 million barrels a day by 2027, backed by a massive $150 billion investment.