UAE reportedly leaves OPEC, oil hits $111, markets jittery

US tech slide on OpenAI reports

The ripple effect is real: US tech stocks are feeling the heat, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both sliding (partly thanks to reports that OpenAI may be lagging internal growth targets).

Over in Asia, high oil prices have investors worried about economic growth; Australia's softer inflation helps a bit, but gold prices dropped sharply, and local stock signals look cautious.

All eyes are now on big tech earnings to see what happens next.