UAE reportedly leaves OPEC, oil hits $111, markets jittery
Big news in the energy world: the United Arab Emirates has reportedly left OPEC, and oil prices just shot up to $111 a barrel.
With U.S.-Iran talks stuck and everyone already nervous about where oil is headed, this move is adding even more uncertainty.
Markets everywhere are tense, and experts think US interest rates will likely stay put for now.
US tech slide on OpenAI reports
The ripple effect is real: US tech stocks are feeling the heat, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both sliding (partly thanks to reports that OpenAI may be lagging internal growth targets).
Over in Asia, high oil prices have investors worried about economic growth; Australia's softer inflation helps a bit, but gold prices dropped sharply, and local stock signals look cautious.
All eyes are now on big tech earnings to see what happens next.