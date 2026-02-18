UAE to help Telangana build Bharat Future City
Telangana just made waves at the Telangana Rising Global Summit (8-9 December 2025), with the UAE expressing interest in partnering and proposing a joint task force to work on Bharat Future City—a 30,000-acre net-zero smart city that promises to blend AI, education, health, industry, homes and entertainment all in one place.
Why it matters
This isn't just another city—think of it as a blueprint for India's future.
With global giants like Marubeni and Sembcorp on board (plus a ₹5,000 crore renewable-powered data center from UPC Volt), Bharat Future City is aiming to attract big investments and green tech.
The state is moving fast on land deals and says farmers will get both compensation and developed plots.
If it works out, this could set the bar for sustainable urban living in India—and open up fresh opportunities for young people in tech, education and beyond.