UAE to help Telangana build Bharat Future City

Why it matters

This isn't just another city—think of it as a blueprint for India's future.

With global giants like Marubeni and Sembcorp on board (plus a ₹5,000 crore renewable-powered data center from UPC Volt), Bharat Future City is aiming to attract big investments and green tech.

The state is moving fast on land deals and says farmers will get both compensation and developed plots.

If it works out, this could set the bar for sustainable urban living in India—and open up fresh opportunities for young people in tech, education and beyond.