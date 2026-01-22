Uber Black just got a major upgrade in Indian cities
Uber plans to double the size of its luxury Uber Black fleet across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru by 2026, rolling out more high-end vehicles with pro drivers.
Now, you'll find dedicated pickup zones at select airports for quicker rides.
In Delhi, you can even pre-book your Uber Black up to 90 days ahead—perfect for planners.
Green moves and new partnerships
Uber's made a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management company backed by the CarDekho Group.
Carrum has worked with Uber to add vehicles to Uber Black in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
As Prabhjeet Singh from Uber India says, the move is aimed at bringing premium rides with professional drivers to more people.
Where does Uber Black stand now?
With over a million members on its Uber One program and expansion into 125 cities since 2013, Uber Black is carving out a business-class niche—especially amid competition from other ride-hailing services.
If you want something fancier than the usual cab (and don't mind paying extra), it's definitely an option to check out.