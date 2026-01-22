Uber Black just got a major upgrade in Indian cities

Uber 's made a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management company backed by the CarDekho Group. Carrum has worked with Uber to add vehicles to Uber Black in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. As Prabhjeet Singh from Uber India says, the move is aimed at bringing premium rides with professional drivers to more people.

Where does Uber Black stand now?

With over a million members on its Uber One program and expansion into 125 cities since 2013, Uber Black is carving out a business-class niche—especially amid competition from other ride-hailing services.

If you want something fancier than the usual cab (and don't mind paying extra), it's definitely an option to check out.