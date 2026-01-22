Udemy and Entri team up to bring courses in your language
Business
Udemy is partnering with Entri to roll out expert-led courses and job training in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—reaching India's massive base of regional language learners.
Announced in late January 2026, this move is all about making learning more accessible for everyone.
Tackling the AI skills gap where it matters
Only 30% of Indian professionals feel confident using AI at work, and most say they don't get enough support from their employers.
By offering practical training in regional languages, this partnership hopes to help more people build real-world tech skills.
How it's going to work
Udemy brings its huge online platform and content library; Entri adds local know-how and delivers content in regional languages.
Together, they're making career-boosting skills easier to access across India.