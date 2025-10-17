UK 10-year bond yield drops below 4.5% for 1st time

Lower borrowing costs could help ease pressure on public finances. With big deficits and slow economic growth, every bit of savings counts.

Why the drop in yield is significant

Global investors are snapping up safer assets like UK bonds thanks to US-China trade tensions and banking worries in the US.

Plus, Chancellor Rachel Reeves's hints at possible tax hikes and spending cuts during an IMF meeting have reassured markets, even though recent UK data shows rising unemployment and flat growth.