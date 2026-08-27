Samsung ordered to pay Swatch $11.6M over watch face designs
What's the story
Samsung has been ordered by a UK court to pay $11.6 million to Swatch Group. The ruling comes after the South Korean tech giant's app store offered watch faces that mimicked designs from 10 different Swatch brands between 2015 and 2019. The damages were calculated based on an estimated 160,000 downloads in Europe during this period.
Court remarks
Judge's remarks on accessibility of designs
The judge criticized Samsung for making these branded designs so easily accessible.
The initial demand from Swatch was much higher at $170 million. However, the court decided on a lower amount after considering the facts of the case.
A Swatch Group spokesperson claimed that Samsung attempted to downplay the scale and significance of its infringements by trivializing compensation owed to their well-known brands.
Potential appeal
Samsung considering appeal against ruling
In response to the ruling, a Samsung spokesperson said, "We are carefully considering the High Court's judgment and will consider all possible countermeasures, including an appeal."
The company had previously disputed the damages amount at trial, arguing it wasn't worth more than $300.
This case is separate from another ongoing legal battle between Swatch and Samsung over similar trademark issues in a US court.
Brand protection
Court's view on Samsung's stance
The judge also emphasized how Swatch Group had carefully curated and promoted its brands over decades, a key part of their business.
He said, "It is quite clear that Samsung does not value the marks as such, and considers that they make no real marginal difference to its offering to consumers."
This statement underscored the court's view on Samsung's perceived indifference toward Swatch's trademark rights.