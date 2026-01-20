UK job market takes a hit: 184,000 fewer payroll jobs in December Business Jan 20, 2026

The UK lost 184,000 payroll jobs over the past year, bringing the total down to 30.2 million.

Retail and hospitality were especially hard-hit, with job cuts of 74,000 and 32,000.

For anyone thinking about part-time gigs or entry-level work, these numbers reflect just how tough things have gotten.