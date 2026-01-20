UK job market takes a hit: 184,000 fewer payroll jobs in December
The UK lost 184,000 payroll jobs over the past year, bringing the total down to 30.2 million.
Retail and hospitality were especially hard-hit, with job cuts of 74,000 and 32,000.
For anyone thinking about part-time gigs or entry-level work, these numbers reflect just how tough things have gotten.
Unemployment up, youth hit hardest
Unemployment rose to 5.1% with youth unemployment at a worrying 16%. Job vacancies dropped below pre-pandemic levels too.
If you're entering the workforce or looking for your next step, it's clear the competition is fierce right now.
What's behind the struggle?
A mix of factors is squeezing the job market: recent tax hikes raised costs for employers (especially in lower-paid sectors), new tariffs from US policies added pressure, and companies are hiring more cautiously thanks to AI advances.
It's a challenging scene for anyone starting out or changing careers.