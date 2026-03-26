UK to restart CO2 plant to avoid energy crisis
Business
The UK is expected to provide about £100 million for an initial three-month period to reopen the Ensus CO2 plant in Teesside, which had shut down last year over trade issues.
Now, with the Iran conflict threatening CO2 supplies, the government wants to make sure industries like food and healthcare don't run short.
The plant will run for at least 3 months
The plant will run for at least three months to help keep things steady while energy costs are expected to spike.
Experts say business electricity bills could jump up to 30%, and gas bills might rise even more.
The Ensus plant also makes bioethanol, so restarting it helps keep both fuel and CO2 flowing when it's needed most.