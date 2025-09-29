Next Article
Unacademy's FY25 losses shrink by 31% amid revenue drop
Unacademy managed to shrink its net losses by 31% in FY25, bringing them down to ₹436cr—even though revenue dropped 16% to ₹826.3cr compared to last year.
Smart cost-cutting helped reduce EBITDA losses from ₹489cr to ₹305cr, showing the company's push for efficiency.
Cash crunch concerns addressed
Despite earning less, Unacademy still held a solid cash balance of ₹1,238cr as of March 2025.
CEO Gaurav Munjal pointed out that subsidiaries like Graphy and PrepLadder are generating positive cash flows each month.
Plus, Sumit Jain (co-founder of Graphy) is now leading the Test Prep business as CEO—signaling Unacademy's focus on core strengths and financial discipline going forward.