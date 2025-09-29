Unacademy's FY25 losses shrink by 31% amid revenue drop

Cash crunch concerns addressed

Despite earning less, Unacademy still held a solid cash balance of ₹1,238cr as of March 2025.

CEO Gaurav Munjal pointed out that subsidiaries like Graphy and PrepLadder are generating positive cash flows each month.

Plus, Sumit Jain (co-founder of Graphy) is now leading the Test Prep business as CEO—signaling Unacademy's focus on core strengths and financial discipline going forward.