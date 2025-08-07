How GST applies to under‑construction homes in 2025

If you're planning to buy an under-construction residential property in 2025, it's important to factor in Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) into your budget. Unlike ready-to-move properties that come GST-free, under-construction properties attract a certain GST slab. This tax is applicable on payments made to the developer or builder before a completion certificate is issued for the project.

Tax structure Current GST rates for under-construction properties As of August 2025, the GST rates for under-construction properties are similar to the ones proposed in 2019. The tax structure is as follows: For affordable housing, a GST of 1% without Input Tax Credit (ITC) is applicable. Non-affordable housing attracts a higher GST rate of 5%, also without ITC. Affordable housing is defined by certain criteria such as carpet area (up to 90 sq. m) and price limits (up to ₹45 lakh) in cities and non-metro areas.

Payment schedule When is GST applicable? GST is applicable on payments made before a project's completion certificate is issued. If you pay for a house after the project is fully constructed and ready, you won't have to pay GST. Builders usually follow an installment-based payment schedule according to construction stages, with GST payable on each installment received before possession. Customers must ensure that the final cost sheet is accurate for their purchases; otherwise, disputes or hidden charges may arise later.