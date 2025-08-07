Prism Johnson shrinks net loss to ₹5.56 crore in Q1
Prism Johnson managed to shrink its net loss to ₹5.56 crore in Q1 FY26—a big improvement from last year's ₹18.26 crore loss for the same period.
But compared to last quarter's strong ₹121 crore profit, it's a definite setback.
Revenue grew 10% year-on-year, hitting ₹1,921.75 crore, though it dipped from the previous quarter.
Key revenue drivers and financial stability highlights
Expenses climbed to ₹1,935 crore and other income dropped off this quarter, which squeezed profits despite better sales.
Cement brought in the most revenue at ₹914 crore, followed by HRJ and RMC segments.
On the bright side: Prism Johnson improved its debt-to-equity ratio and now covers interest payments almost five times over—showing some financial stability even as earnings wobble.
Why it matters
If you're curious about how big companies bounce back (or stumble) between quarters—and what that means for jobs or growth in construction—this is a quick snapshot of real-world business ups and downs in India right now.