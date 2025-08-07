Why Indian stock market is unfazed by US-China trade war

Why no panic in India

Turns out, exports to the US are just a tiny slice—about 2%—of India's economy. Plus, IT services (a big deal for India) weren't hit by these tariffs.

Experts say some industries linked closely to the US might feel a pinch, but strong farm prospects and steady spending at home keep things upbeat.

The Reserve Bank also expects solid growth ahead and falling inflation, which is good news for anyone watching investments or jobs.