Understanding Trump's tariff deadline extension
President Trump just pushed back the tariff deadline for Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia to August 1, but added new tariffs between 25% and 49%.
Global markets reacted fast—Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI ticked up a bit, while Australia and Hong Kong saw their stock indices drop.
Indian stocks had a small bump, but the mood stayed mixed as small-cap shares did better than bigger ones.
Experts say Trump's move gives some short-term relief but keeps everyone guessing—some see it as a chance for more talks, while others think it's about keeping leverage in global trade.
Investors are bracing for more ups and downs as the story unfolds.