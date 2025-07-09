Page Loader

Understanding Trump's tariff deadline extension

Business

President Trump just pushed back the tariff deadline for Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia to August 1, but added new tariffs between 25% and 49%.
Global markets reacted fast—Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI ticked up a bit, while Australia and Hong Kong saw their stock indices drop.

Indian stocks had a small bump, but the mood stayed mixed as small-cap shares did better than bigger ones.
Experts say Trump's move gives some short-term relief but keeps everyone guessing—some see it as a chance for more talks, while others think it's about keeping leverage in global trade.
Investors are bracing for more ups and downs as the story unfolds.