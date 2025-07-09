Bharti Airtel collaborates with Ericsson for FWA rollout
Airtel just renewed its long-running partnership with Ericsson, signing a multi-year deal for managing networks across India.
Ericsson will handle Airtel's 4G, 5G (both types), and Fixed Wireless Access, all powered by a centralized Network Operations Center with intent-based operations.
Airtel to fully shift to next-gen 5G
This partnership brings in advanced 5G Core tech from Ericsson to help Airtel fully shift to next-gen 5G.
With real-time automation and network slicing, it means better speeds and reliability—especially for industries like healthcare and manufacturing that need strong connections.
Airtel wants to close digital gap in India
With over 590 million users, Airtel says it wants to close the digital gap in India by bringing fast internet even to remote areas.
This upgrade isn't just about speed; it's about making sure more people can get online as India goes digital.