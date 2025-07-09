Bharti Airtel collaborates with Ericsson for FWA rollout

This partnership brings in advanced 5G Core tech from Ericsson to help Airtel fully shift to next-gen 5G. With real-time automation and network slicing, it means better speeds and reliability—especially for industries like healthcare and manufacturing that need strong connections.

Airtel wants to close digital gap in India

With over 590 million users, Airtel says it wants to close the digital gap in India by bringing fast internet even to remote areas.

This upgrade isn't just about speed; it's about making sure more people can get online as India goes digital.