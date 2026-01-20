Union Budget 2026: First-ever Sunday presentation by Sitharaman

Why should you care?

This year's budget is all about boosting investment and jobs. Expect a big jump in capital spending and support for startups, manufacturing, EVs, and MSMEs.

There's talk of personal tax relief—such as tax simplification and targeted measures—and fresh incentives for renewable energy, AI, defense, and agriculture.

With India aiming for strong GDP growth (7-7.5%), these changes could mean more opportunities and innovation ahead.

Plus, special stock market sessions will let everyone see real-time reactions as it unfolds.