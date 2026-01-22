Union Budget 2026: Pharma, medtech leaders want more R&D support Business Jan 22, 2026

Pharma and MedTech industry leaders are urging the government to ramp up funding for research and development (R&D) in the upcoming Union Budget.

They're also asking for lower customs duties to make innovation and manufacturing easier.

This push comes as India's pharma exports just topped $30 billion, with a bold target of $500 billion by 2047.