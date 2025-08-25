UNIQLO targets ₹3,000 crore revenue in India by 2027 Business Aug 25, 2025

UNIQLO, the Japanese fashion giant, is setting its sights on ₹3,000 crore revenue in India by 2027—nearly triple what it made last year.

The brand's growth here has been fast: in FY25 alone, it hit over ₹1,100 crore with a solid 44% jump, and online sales now make up about 15% of the total.