Next Article
UNIQLO targets ₹3,000 crore revenue in India by 2027
UNIQLO, the Japanese fashion giant, is setting its sights on ₹3,000 crore revenue in India by 2027—nearly triple what it made last year.
The brand's growth here has been fast: in FY25 alone, it hit over ₹1,100 crore with a solid 44% jump, and online sales now make up about 15% of the total.
Brand's growth story in India
Since launching in India back in 2019, UNIQLO has grown at an impressive 60% CAGR and turned profitable within just three years.
With 16 stores already open and two more coming soon (Pune and Bengaluru), they'll reach 18 locations by September 2025.
Plus, they're doubling local sourcing to strengthen supply chains—making India a key player in their global game plan.