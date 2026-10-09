United Nations report: India captures 5.7% of greenfield investments 2020-25
Business
India is making big moves in global business: its share of new overseas investments (called greenfield investments) hit 5.7% from 2020 to 2025, more than double China's 2.8%, according to a United Nations report.
This puts India ahead of Malaysia and Indonesia too, showing that the country is becoming a serious hotspot for companies looking to expand.
Europe North America draw high-impact investments
Nearly half of all these new investments are in high-impact areas like AI infrastructure, semiconductors, and clean energy technology, but most of that money still heads to Europe and North America.
While Asia (including India) is catching up, the report says China and India continue to outperform, although along distinct structural paths.