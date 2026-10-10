United States lifts Russian diesel sanctions through April 7, 2027
Big news for anyone watching fuel prices: the US just lifted sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027.
This comes after a deal between President Trump and Russian President Putin, aiming to keep diesel flowing to both American and global markets.
The Treasury says specific transactions related to the sale, delivery, offloading, or importation, including importation into the United States, of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin are now cleared through 12:01am EDT on April 7, 2027.
Russia to send diesel in phases
Russia will kick things off by sending more than 300,000 tons of diesel right away, with another 500,000 tons on the way in November, one million tons immediately thereafter, and another 3 million tons based on the condition of Russia's refineries.
The timing isn't random; recent attacks on oil infrastructure have made fuel more expensive worldwide.
Trump's move also comes as he faces pressure to lower prices before midterm elections.
Meanwhile, India is sticking with the US oil import rules, showing just how much global energy politics are shifting right now.