United States lifts Russian diesel sanctions through April 7, 2027

Big news for anyone watching fuel prices: the US just lifted sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027.

This comes after a deal between President Trump and Russian President Putin, aiming to keep diesel flowing to both American and global markets.

The Treasury says specific transactions related to the sale, delivery, offloading, or importation, including importation into the United States, of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin are now cleared through 12:01am EDT on April 7, 2027.