Next Article
Uno Minda's Nirmal Kumar Minda is new Assocham President
Business
Nirmal Kumar Minda, Executive Chairman of Uno Minda Group, has just been named President of Assocham—one of India's top industry bodies.
The announcement came today, with Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry also stepping in as Senior Vice-President (pending RBI approval).
Minda's vision for Assocham
Minda's new role highlights his decades-long impact on India's auto supply chain and his push for homegrown innovation.
He plans to champion "Make in India," support MSMEs, and drive digital growth and sustainability.
With Chaudhry on board too, Assocham looks set for a stronger connection between business and government—a move the organization believes will support India's economic trajectory.