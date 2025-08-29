Uno Minda's shares soar 18% in 2 weeks

Uno Minda's expansion plans and Q1 FY25 results

Uno Minda is gearing up for a major expansion with ₹1,600-₹1,700 crore set aside for FY26, with only a portion specifically allocated to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) component production at its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant.

They've also welcomed Sanjeev Kulkarni as the new CEO.

In Q1 FY25, revenue climbed 18% to ₹4,489 crore and net profit soared 46% to ₹291 crore.

Analysts expect steady growth ahead as Uno Minda keeps pushing into EV tech and new markets.