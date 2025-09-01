UPI crosses 20 billion transactions for the 1st time

PhonePe, Google Pay continue to lead the pack

UPI keeps growing strong, even after new rules like the recent ban on real money gaming platforms (thanks to the Online Gaming Bill passed on August 21).

PhonePe and Google Pay continue to lead the pack with nearly 46% and 36% market shares, respectively.

Interestingly, groceries were the top category for UPI payments in July—proof that digital payments are now part of daily life for millions across India.