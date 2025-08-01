UPI notches record 19.47 billion transactions in July Business Aug 01, 2025

UPI just hit its highest numbers ever, clocking 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.08 lakh crore last month, according to NPCI.

That's a 5.8% jump in volume and a 4.3% rise in value from June, with an average of 628 million payments happening every day.

Compared to July last year, UPI's usage is up by a massive 35% in volume and 22% in value—showing just how central it's become for digital payments in India.