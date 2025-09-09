Next Article
UPI processes over 20 billion transactions in August
UPI hit a new high in August 2025, processing over 20 billion transactions worth ₹24.85 lakh crore.
That's a huge jump—21% more value and 34% more volume than last August, according to the National Payments Corporation of India.
PhonePe led the market with a 48% share
UPI now powers 85% of all digital payments in India and is live in seven countries, including its latest launch in France.
PhonePe handled the most transactions (9.6 billion), with Google Pay at 7.4 billion and Paytm at 1.6 billion.
Most payments went toward financial services and essentials like groceries—debt collection agencies alone saw ₹77,007 crore move through UPI last month!