UPI processes over 20 billion transactions in August

PhonePe led the market with a 48% share

UPI now powers 85% of all digital payments in India and is live in seven countries, including its latest launch in France.

PhonePe handled the most transactions (9.6 billion), with Google Pay at 7.4 billion and Paytm at 1.6 billion.

Most payments went toward financial services and essentials like groceries—debt collection agencies alone saw ₹77,007 crore move through UPI last month!