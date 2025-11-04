Next Article
UPI transaction values soar 16% YoY in October
Business
UPI just had a big month in October 2025, with digital payments soaring during the festive season.
Transaction values jumped 9.6% from September to ₹27.3 lakh crore, and that's a solid 16% higher than last year—evidence that more people are choosing UPI for their payments.
Daily averages exceed 668 million transactions, ₹87,993 crore
The number of UPI transactions also climbed, up 5.4% from last month to reach 20.7 billion—25% more than October 2024!
Daily averages saw a boost too, with over 668 million transactions and ₹87,993 crore moving every day.
With numbers like these, it's evident UPI is becoming the top choice for digital payments across India.