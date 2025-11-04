UPI transaction values soar 16% YoY in October

Daily averages exceed 668 million transactions, ₹87,993 crore

The number of UPI transactions also climbed, up 5.4% from last month to reach 20.7 billion—25% more than October 2024!

Daily averages saw a boost too, with over 668 million transactions and ₹87,993 crore moving every day.

With numbers like these, it's evident UPI is becoming the top choice for digital payments across India.