UP's 1st-ever economic survey lays out $1tn economy roadmap
Uttar Pradesh just dropped its first-ever Economic Survey for 2025-26, laying out an ambitious roadmap to position India's most populous state as a $1 trillion economy over the medium term.
The state's GSDP has grown fast—jumping from ₹13.3 lakh crore in FY17 to an estimated ₹36 lakh crore in FY26.
Backing this push is a massive investment pipeline over ₹50 lakh crore, with big deals signed at the World Economic Forum.
State's financial health and other key stats
UP isn't just talking big numbers—the state's financial health is on the rise, with debt levels below the national average and a doubled budget at ₹8.33 lakh crore.
Per capita income has doubled to ₹1,09,844 in 2024-25.
Plus, UP leads in health and banking access (think: most Ayushman Bharat cards and Jan Dhan accounts), and remains India's top producer of food grains—so these moves could mean more jobs, better services, and real growth for young people across the state.