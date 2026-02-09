UP's 1st-ever economic survey lays out $1tn economy roadmap

State's financial health and other key stats

UP isn't just talking big numbers—the state's financial health is on the rise, with debt levels below the national average and a doubled budget at ₹8.33 lakh crore.

Per capita income has doubled to ₹1,09,844 in 2024-25.

Plus, UP leads in health and banking access (think: most Ayushman Bharat cards and Jan Dhan accounts), and remains India's top producer of food grains—so these moves could mean more jobs, better services, and real growth for young people across the state.