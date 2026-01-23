Upstox's profit jumps, but revenue stays flat in FY25

Where the money comes from (and goes)

Most of Upstox's revenue came from brokerage fees (₹767 crore), with smaller boosts from depository operations and management services.

They've got a pretty big user base too: 2.08 million active clients and a 4.6% market share.

On the flip side, they spent big on advertising—₹467 crore—and employee costs went up by 11%.

Still, with ₹2,744 crore in cash reserves, Upstox looks financially steady despite rising expenses.