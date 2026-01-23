US banks eye 10% credit card rates after Trump's cap demand

Why does it matter?

Banks aren't thrilled about a universal rate cap—they say it could make it harder for people with lower credit to get approved and might slow down spending overall.

If these new low-rate cards happen, they'll likely come with fewer rewards and only be available to folks with excellent credit.

Meanwhile, newer players like Bilt have already launched 10% APR cards for the next 12 months, hinting at a shift toward more affordable options—but Congress doesn't seem ready to pass any laws just yet.