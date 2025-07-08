Next Article
US delays tariff deadline: Relief for Indian exporters
The US has decided to keep its planned 26% tariffs on Indian goods paused until August 1, 2025.
This gives both countries more time to work out a trade deal, and unlike some other nations, India hasn't received any formal tariff notice—showing talks are still ongoing.
US is India's top trading partner
This move is a big win for Indian exporters and helps keep trade between the two countries smooth for now.
The US is India's top trading partner, with over $130 billion in goods exchanged last year and a strong surplus for India.
By holding off on new tariffs, both sides get breathing room to strengthen their economic partnership—and that could mean more stable jobs and opportunities down the line.