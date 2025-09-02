Next Article
US ends TSMC's free pass to ship chips to China
The US just revoked TSMC's waiver that let it freely ship chip supplies to its Nanjing, China, plant.
Starting December 31, 2025, TSMC will need a separate US license for every shipment—a move that's part of Washington's bigger push to tighten control over semiconductor exports.
Implications for TSMC and the broader chip landscape
TSMC's Nanjing facility (open since 2018 and a minor slice of its business) now faces tougher rules—just like Samsung and SK Hynix did recently.
The new licensing process could slow things down and make operations less predictable for these companies in China.
It also highlights how the US is keeping a close grip on global chip supply chains, especially when it comes to tech heading into China.