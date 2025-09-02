US ends TSMC's free pass to ship chips to China

Implications for TSMC and the broader chip landscape

TSMC's Nanjing facility (open since 2018 and a minor slice of its business) now faces tougher rules—just like Samsung and SK Hynix did recently.

The new licensing process could slow things down and make operations less predictable for these companies in China.

It also highlights how the US is keeping a close grip on global chip supply chains, especially when it comes to tech heading into China.